Teresa Poon

On July 15, 2020, Teresa Grace Poon, loving wife and mother of three children, after battling with ALS, passed away peacefully at her home in San Leandro, California.







Teresa was born on July 27, 1953 in San Francisco, California to Gork and Suey Sim Wong. She received her bachelor's degree in Communicative Disorders and Audiology at the California State University in San Francisco. She then went on to receive her postgraduate Paralegal Certificate.







Teresa worked for several major companies, the last being Reed Smith, LLP in San Francisco where she served 19 years for the company.







On November 5, 1978, Teresa married Andrew W. Poon. In San Francisco. They raised three lovely daughters: Stephanie, Cortney, and Brittany.







Teresa (Teri) loved rooting for local sports teams and enjoyed running half marathons,10K, and 5K distance trail races. Teri was also very involved at her home church, 3 Crosses in Castro Valley, where she volunteered in various ministries. She also enjoyed visiting and spending time with her grandchildren.







Teri was preceded in death by her father, Gork Seung, her mother, Suey Sim, and her brother, Paul. She is survived by her husband Andrew, her three children and sons-in-law: Stephanie and Curtis, Cortney and Jarred, and Brittany and Kyle; her sisters and their husbands: Frances and Frankie and Florence and George, and her six grandchildren along with several cousins, nieces, and nephews.







An outdoor drive-in set-up (you will be staying in your car observing the service), in accordance with Alameda County guidelines, will be held on August 15th at 4:00 PM at 3 Crosses Church, 20600 John Dr. in Castro Valley, California.





