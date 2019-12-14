|
Teresa M. Rendon Walsh
September 9, 1943 - December 8, 2019Dearly beloved wife to Donald Walsh (retired San Francisco Fireman) and a cherished mother to Kristina M. Walsh and Carla Walsh Rambod and her Son In Law, Houman Rambod. Devoted grandmother to Cecily Rambod, and a dear sister to Manuel Rendon. Teresa was also survived by loving relatives and friends. Teresa was an active parishioner of St. Gregory's Church in San Mateo, grammar school of St. Emydius Church, Mercy High School --all in San Francisco.
Friends are welcome to visit on Tuesday December 17, 2019 starting at 6pm along with a Vigil at 7pm at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Ave., Daly City. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated starting at 11am on Wednesday December 18 at St Gregory's Church, 2715 Hacienda St. in San Mateo. followed by a Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma.
Please send contributions in her memory to St. Gregory's Church at 2715 Hacienda St., San Mateo, CA 94403.
The Bud Duggan Family, 650 756-4500 or 415 587-4500
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 15, 2019