|
|
Teresa Irma Zucchiatti
February 19, 1933-February 13, 2020Teresa Irma Zucchiatti of Millbrae died at her home on February 13, 2020. She was 86. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Sereno Zucchiatti; her daughters, Barbara Ornellas (Mike) and Morena Esponilla (Rogelio) and son, Roberto Zucchiatti (Rosy). Also survived by her grandchildren; Sereno, Roberto, Gabriella and Domenico and her sister, Elide Negro. She was preceded in death by her parents, Giovanni and Ida Colombana; her brothers, Tony, Nevio and Gino Colombana and her sister, Eleanor Pauletto.
She was a native of Crespano Del Grappa, Italy and was a resident of the Bay Area for 42 years.
Visitation is on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 3 PM until 6 PM followed by the Vigil service at CHAPEL OF THE HIGHLANDS, 194 Millwood Drive, Millbrae. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 AM, Friday, February 21, 2020 at St. Dunstan Catholic Church, 1133 Broadway in Millbrae. Committal will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 18, 2020