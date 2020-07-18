Terese Hancock

Terese Jean Hancock
May 30, 1938 - July 12, 2020
Mrs. Terese Jean (Vella) Hancock, daughter of the late Manuel and Carmella Vella, was born on May 30th, 1938 in San Francisco, California. For 28 blissful years she was united in matrimony to Lawrence Avery Hancock. Larry and Terry were blessed with two children, along with a large extended family of siblings, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Larry preceded her in death on June 15, 2005.
"Terry" was entirely devoted to her husband, children, and extended family. As a result of her kindhearted spirit, witty sense of humor, and expert culinary skills, she was loved by many, including her four siblings. Her generous nature remained as bountiful as the backyard gardens and flowerbeds she kept at her home in both Atherton and San Carlos, places of laughter and celebration where everyone was always welcome. Her boundless love and inspiration will forever remain in the memories of all who knew her. She quietly departed this life on Sunday July 12, 2020.
"Terry" will forever be cherished in the lives of her family: children, Josh Hancock and Alison McClellan; daughter-in-law, Angeline Patel; son-in-law, Michael McClellan; grandsons, James and Logan McClellan; brother, Michael Vella; sisters, Helene Goode, Carol Stevens, and Maureen Barile; brothers-in-law, Doug Hancock, Tim Goode, Ralph "Canning" Stevens, and Jeff Barile; and a host of devoted nieces, nephews, cousins, and lifelong friends.
Due to current conditions, a private service for Terry was held for the immediate family. To honor Terry's memory, donations may be made to: Habitat for Humanity. A celebration of Terry's life will be held later when the shelter in place restrictions are lifted.
