Terri Johnson

Theresa (Terri) Lynn Broderick Johnson

11/23/1949-9/15/2020

On September 14th, Terri was reunited with her Mother, Father and two of her Brothers after passing away in McCormick, SC.

She is survived by her loving Husband, John (Pat) Johnson. Her Children-Ryan, Devin, Sean and Shannon Johnson. Grandchildren-Kylee, Tristan, Deaglan and Shaylah Johnson. Her Siblings, Vicki Erlan (Stockton), Tom Broderick, and Mary Spohr (Broderick). Her Cousins, Robert (Pat) Broderick, Dennis Broderick, Maureen McReynolds (Broderick). Nieces and nephews, and countless friends.

Terri grew up in Burlingame, Ca, attending Mercy High School and San Jose St. She spent over 35yrs as an Occupational Therapist, passionately committed to helping and advocating for everyone she possibly could.

With her husband Pat, they raised 4 children in Paradise, Ca. This was Terri's greatest passion, and joy.

A dedicated daughter, loyal family member, cherished wife, and loving mother; Terri lived her life in service to those she loved. Committed to standing up for her beliefs, and giving all of herself to anyone who needed her.

Terri always believed that it only takes one person to make a difference in this world, to make it a better place.

And she did

A memorial service will be held at a later date to be determined. For information please contact Ryan Johnson (argonautcs@gmail.com)

In lieu of donations, flowers, or any other type of remembrance; Terri would prefer you watch "The Sound of Music", call your mother, hug your children, write your Congressman, and tell the people you care about that you love them.





