Terry BatmaleBeloved wife, mother, grandmother and a friend to many, Terry passed away peacefully at her home in Kentfield after a long illness.
She leaves behind her loving husband of 52 years L. Wayne, her son Louis F, her daughter Ashley Kruse (Raymond), her grandchildren Grace, Keely, Adrian and Ivy Batmale, Tianna and Annabel Kruse.
Predeceased by her parents M. Henrietta and P. Steele Labagh and brother Leonard.
Survived by her family, Loretta Clark, Paul Labagh (Barbara) Gregory Labagh (Jo), Barbara Tognetti (Bruce), Martin Labagh (Donna), Donna Labagh, Lisa Labagh (Shelly Napoleon) and sister-in-law Toni Labagh. Also survived by in-laws Barbara and Bill Cancilla, Nancy and Paul Batmale, Tom and Sue Erber and Jackie and Tony Batres as well as numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and Godchildren. She was a true Irish San Franciscan.
Terry graduated from St. Anne of the Sunset Grammar School, St. Rose Academy High school and Lone Mountain College/USF. She taught grammar school in the SFUSD. Terry enjoyed returning to the workforce as a successful real estate agent when the children were grown.
Her life was built around family and friends. Most will remember her for her inner and outer beauty, warm smile and contagious laughter. She loved hosting friends and family for Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, the 4th of July in Tahoe (while enjoying her favorite dessert, watermelon) and many other special occasions.
Terry enjoyed competition and staying physically fit by playing tennis, golfing, hiking and walking. Her three favorite things were: reading a great book, sitting on the beach at Lake Tahoe, while her grandchildren played in the sand. She loved to travel with her husband and friends always looking forward to planning their next trip abroad.
Over the years Terry was committed to her favorite charities: Little Children's Aid, The Little Sisters of the Poor and Marin Charitable. In addition, she volunteered in the reading program at school and as a Eucharistic minister.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the following organizations; Hospice by the Bay,17 E. Sir Francis Drake Blvd, Larkspur, CA 94939 or USF/Lone Mountain Legacy Scholarship Fund, 2130 Fulton St. San Francisco, CA 94117 or Little Sisters of the Poor, 300 Lake St. San Francisco, CA 94118
A funeral mass will be celebrated at 2:00pm on Saturday, November 30th, 2019 at St. Ignatius Church, 650 - Parker Ave., at Fulton, San Francisco. Parking available at the Koret center parking lot. A reception will follow.
