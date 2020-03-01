|
Terry Berman (Eunice Gehr)Terry (Eunice) Berman née Gehr of San Francisco, died on February 10th, 2020 following a brief illness. She was ninety years of age. Eunice Gehr was born in Cleveland, Ohio to Alpha and Ray Gehr on November 29, 1929. She moved to New Mexico and married James Breese in 1950. She graduated from the Univ. of New Mexico in 1951 with a degree in government. Gretchen, her daughter, was born in 1954. Soon afterward, the family moved to San Francisco, a city that Terry came to love, and where she spent the rest of her life. She married Jack Berman in 1974.
Terry was passionate about politics - she was a consultant for the national Democratic party in San Francisco - and about the arts. Terry collected fine art, and enjoy the range of performance art in her adopted city. Terry is survived by Thomas Joaquin, her friend and son in law; her grandchildren, Kendra PeloJoaquin, Jessica Mijnssen and Lucas Joaquin; and her great-grandson Simon. She was predeceased by her sister Agnes, her husband, Jack Berman and her daughter Gretchen.
Terry's life with be celebrated 11am Saturday, March 7th at the San Francisco Columbarium, One Loraine Court, San Francisco, CA 94118
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Terry Berman to support cancer research and patient care at:
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
P.O. Box 849168
Boston, MA 02284
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 3, 2020