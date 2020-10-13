Terry Henry BlackMarch 27, 1943 - October 7, 2020We have lost a wonderful man. Terry Black left us on October 7, 2020 after a long and courageous struggle with heart disease. But, throughout his battle, he never stopped fighting. And, through it all, he did it his way. A husband, father and loyal friend to so many, Terry leaves behind his devoted wife, Clarisse Black and his adored children, Todd Black and Elissa Black. Terry was predeceased by his loving parents, Lillian and Roy Black.Terry was born in San Francisco, graduated from Lincoln High School and attended San Francisco City College where he was a member of Alpha Kappa Rho. He also served in the U. S. Army Reserves.Always the life of the party at family gatherings, Terry's zest for life was contagious. He had a big heart, always followed by his large smile, fun, joy and laughter. His irresistible sense of humor left its mark on all those who knew and loved him. His wit, funny stories, limericks and jokes followed him everywhere as he made fast friends with people from all walks of life. Kind, fair and generous, Terry was always true to himself.Terry lived life to the fullest to the very end, loving his family and friends as a loyal, kind man who was full of positivity and hope. He was a survivor...strong, fierce and independent, living with courage and resolve.Terry's love for traveling took him to many destinations around the world and brought him great joy. He was an avid reader throughout his life, enjoying history, geography, biographies and science fiction. He also loved old movies, 60's music and math. And, he had great love for all animals, and, he especially loved his cat, Jett Black.Terry was also a very serious man, who, for 60 years, was instrumental in the growing and expansion of his business, Floorcraft, in San Francisco. He began with Floorcraft in his teens and was very proud of the positive directions he took to bring Floorcraft to what it is today. His employees and clients respected and admired his kindness, fairness and expertise. Terry will be missed by all those whose lives he's touched.Due to COVID, only family and close friends have been invited to celebrate Terry's life at an invitation only memorial.Memorial donations can be made to The Peninsula Humane Society in Burlingame, CA.