D. Terry Lee February 14, 1935 - March 17, 2019 On March 17, 2019, after recent complications from an illness, D. Terry Lee passed away peacefully in her home. A Valentine baby, she celebrated 84 years strong. Terry was born and raised in San Francisco, and loved the city she lived in. As a single mother raising two children, she often worked three jobs at a time to support her family. Later, she ran her own arts and crafts wholesale and retail businesses, Mastercraft Wholesale and Craft Depot until retirement. During her free time, Terry volunteered at the local public library several days a week in the children's room. Terry was smart, vibrant, efficient, creative and loved brainiac games like her Sudoku puzzles and Bridge. She was a master Mah Jong player, who taught her family the game, but we were never of her caliber.



Terry was a loving, adoring and protective mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by her two daughters Debbie (Michael) and Diana (Chuck), three grandchildren Cheryl (Steve), Andrea (Jonathan), and Aaron (Jenny), and five great-grandchildren Sami, Charli, Evan, Elliotte, and Tyler. Her family was her life.



Honoring Terry's request, there will be no services. She will be interred with the love of her life, her late husband, Donald F. Lee. There will be a private family celebration of her life. Thanks to all who have supported her and the family during her illness.



Mom, Pau Pau, & Thai Pau...we love you so much!



Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 24, 2019