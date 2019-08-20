|
Terry E. Linehan In loving memory of Terry E. Linehan born August 31, 1946, and passed away in SF June 7, 2019. He is survived by his two loving sons, John Patrick and Casey Timothy; caring and loved grandchildren; best friend and loving partner Kris Keller and family; many, many cousins from the Linehan and Iler Families, and a few very good friends he could call his bro's/sis's.Terry graduated in 1965 and enlisted in the US Army, he found humor in receiving his draft notice one day later.Terry was also a proud union man and member of the Western Union of Teamsters Local 85. Terry wished to be cremated without services to avoid any further grief for all the rascals and Harry's in his life. Terry E. Linehan was a hell of a character and will be dearly missed by all, especially this year of his 73rd birthday. Who loves you baby - Bless you.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, 2019