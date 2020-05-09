Terry Michael SheltonMay 9, 1946 - May 4, 2020Born in Fresno CA

Beloved husband of Daniel Foster, brother of Tony Shatsky, uncle of Sydney Shatsky and Jesse Shatsky.

Preceded by his parents, Sidney and Harriette Shelton nee Waxman, and his sister, Vicki Shelton.

Scholar, swimmer, movie-lover, witty banterer. Accomplished cook and award-winning baker at the Marin County Fair. Giants and Warriors fan. Cat lover.

Terry was an authentic man who lived life on his own terms.

Daniel and Terry came together in 1969. Their love shined brightly on everyone they knew. They took up residence in San Francisco.

Terry was at Williams-Sonoma in the early 70's, when there was only one store. His work launched the initial expansion of the chain.

For many years, Terry baked fresh tarts and pies every day, which he delivered to a few select restaurants in the City.

Terry managed the phone systems at Hambrecht & Quist in the 80's, at the time they underwrote Apple's IPO. His attention to detail in the kitchen carried over to technology, where there was no problem he couldn't solve.

Terry bonded with many of the health professionals who cared for him, but most especially his Doctor, Gary Feldman.

Terry loved visiting with his neighbors (and doggies) in Huntington Park. The family is ever-grateful to Gerry Tribble for her love and guidance during Terry's hospice days.

"In the end there is one dance you'll do alone" Jackson Browne





