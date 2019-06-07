Thelma Anita Alonso (Quartaroli) Passed on suddenly on April 25, 2019. Wife of the late Manuel Joseph (Joe) Alonso (married 69 years); survived by daughter Linda Alonso. Devoted daughter of the late Assunta (Susie) and the late Eugene Quartaroli. Loving sister of the late Adele Carretta and the late Othello (Ted) Quartaroli. Loving aunt and godmother of Pamela Carretta; Loving aunt of Alfred (Al) Quartaroli and Laura Quartaroli; survived by many relatives and friends.



Born on May 29, 1921, in her grandmother's house at North Point and Hyde, she enjoyed growing up with the Hyde St. "kids" of her generation. Thelma was a Second Generation Native San Franciscan; she lived her whole life in the Marina District; graduated from Sherman Grammar School and Galileo High School (graduation class of 1940).



During WWII, Thelma worked for See's Candy, mostly at their Chestnut St. store as a "countergirl" and would often accompany the See's delivery driver to bring candy to the soldiers in the Presidio.



In the 1950's and 60's, Thelma always had a carload of kids from St. Brigid School whom she ferried around the city for basketball games and various events. She participated in the St. Brigid Mothers' Club: especially in the students' eye exams where they found many who needed glasses.



Thelma was always fun-loving, humorous, warm and generous. She treated Linda's best friends, Michelle Tantriella and Roselyn Cicerone, as her own daughters taking them on vacations and everywhere with our family.



During the last two years, Thelma's caregivers, Lourdes Perez and her two sisters, Maggie and Joan Perez (along with daughter Linda) lovingly assisted her when needed in her home.



Private services were held.

