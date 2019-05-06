|
|
Thelma Dito
September 7, 1929 - May 2, 2019Thelma Dito passed away peacefully. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Donald Dito and sister Irma Casciotti. She
is survived by her daughter Rose Marie Dito and sister Linda Devoe.
She served as a registered nurse until the age of 50. She was an amazing baker, avid Giants fan and Opera lover.
Funeral Mass will be held at All Souls in S.S.F. on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 10 am. Committal to follow at the Italian Cemetary, Colma. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sjogrens Syndrome Foundation.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on May 7, 2019