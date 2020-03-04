San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
Thelma E. Frye

November 12, 1922 - February 19, 2020

Passed away peacefully February 19 at the age of 97 in San Carlos, California.

Thelma was born November 12, 1922 to Kent E. Walter and Fern M. Walter. She grew up and completed high school in Alliance, Ohio. In 1944 she married and moved to Kent, Ohio. She had two sons, one of whom died in infancy.

Subsequently Thelma earned a B.S. degree Magna Cum Laude from Mount Union College, followed in 1962 by an M.A. degree in psychology from Kent State University. She then entered a career as a school psychologist, first at Jackson High School in Massillon, Ohio, then with the Lagrange Area Department of Special Education in La Grange, Illinois. She retired in 1983 and moved to Florida, living at various times in Venice and Tallahassee. In 2002 she moved to California to be near her family.

Thelma was a generous donor to several charities. She enjoyed travel, and preferred adventurous destinations including the Soviet Union and Mongolia. She was fond of animals, particularly cats.

She is survived by son Keith Adolph (Charlene), and by granddaughter Lauryn and grandson Kevin.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Saint Ambrose Episcopal Church, Foster City. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations to the Humane Society.




Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 8, 2020
