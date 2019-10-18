San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
|
Services
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
View Map
Thelma Sarra

Thelma Sarra Obituary
Thelma Sarra

Passed away peacefully with her husband by her side on October 17, 2019 at the age of 84. She was the dearly beloved wife of Joe M. Sarra of 37 years; loving mother of Maria and Luis Earnshaw; caring grandmother of Steven Fernando and Gianna Earnshaw; and great-grandmother of Steven Fernando. Thelma was a member of the Wausau Insurance Company for 25 years.
Friends may visit on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 9am and attend a Funeral Service at 10am both at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Colma.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 20, 2019
