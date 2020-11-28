Thelma Steinberg Schnitzer

February 3, 1919 - November 27, 2020

Thelma Steinberg Schnitzer passed away peacefully at her home in San Francisco on November 27.



Thelma was born in Portland Oregon to Lillian and Ben Steinberg and raised in Portland together with her sister Ilene (Steinberg) Goldberg and her brother Stanley Steinberg.



Thelma met her future husband Gilbert Schnitzer (by best family estimates) in 1932 when they were both 13 years old. With little hiatus, the courtship continued until 1936 when Gilbert went to the University of Oregon and Thelma went to the University of Washington to follow her love of music. Gilbert pursued Thelma to Seattle and Thelma concluded that as much as she loved music she loved Gilbert even more. In 1938, at age 19 she elected to marry Gilbert and join him at the University of Oregon rather than transfer to The Juilliard School in New York. They both graduated in 1940 and were happily married for 74 years until Gilbert's death in 2012.



After they both graduated from the University of Oregon, Thelma and Gilbert returned to Portland where their two children Gary and Deborah were born. They raised their family in Portland and lived there until 2008 when they moved to San Francisco to be closer to their children.



World War II broke out quickly after Thelma and Gilbert returned to Portland. Gilbert was in the army fighting with the Big Red One First Infantry Division, including being in the Battle of the Bulge. Thelma spent the war years working in the war effort as a bus driver.



After World War II, Thelma devoted her time to her family and to numerous philanthropic endeavors. She was active in the Oregon arts scene in both performing and visual arts at the Oregon Symphony and the Portland Art Association. In 1974 Thelma and Gilbert bought a second home in Rancho Mirage, CA and she pursued her dual passions of golf and becoming fully involved in the arts community in the desert as well including the Palm Springs Art Museum, the Symphony, and McCallum Theatre.



She and Gilbert together pursued their passion for philanthropy with a clear focus on the proposition that having been fortunate in their lives they were charged with a responsibility to give back to their communities. With a clear vision towards education, arts, religious institutions, and health care, multiple organizations (and their patrons, congregants, patients, and students) in Oregon and California were the fortunate recipients of their generosity.



Thelma was particularly delighted on the dedication of the Thelma Schnitzer Hall of Music at the University of Oregon and remarked on that occasion that music education had always been important to her family and that the gift was a way to share her love of music by bringing music to the students of tomorrow.



Thelma and Gilbert loved to travel and on one occasion were stopped on the streets of Manhattan to be interviewed by New York Magazine as a "typical New York couple." They weren't New Yorkers (although their look certainly fooled the reporter) but on that occasion, Thelma was asked how she and Gilbert had stayed married for 66 years. Her reply was "It's just by being polite to each other always." Thelma was always polite to everyone always. Her photo at age 85 is from that 2004 interview.



For more than the last 20 years, Thelma suffered from debilitating eye diseases which ultimately led to her loss of sight. She wanted to prevent others from suffering as she had and she and Gilbert took particular pride in having endowed chairs in ophthalmology at both Oregon Health & Sciences University and Devers Eye Institute for that purpose.



Since Gilbert's passing in 2012 and her continuing loss of vision and age-related health issues Thelma's world, unfortunately, kept shrinking. She was still able to enjoy her life until the last several months thanks to the dedication of her loyal caregivers Lota and Marian Haspela, Olga Gutierrez, and her physician Dr. Merik Gross. Her family is grateful for each of their invaluable contributions to her quality of life.



Thelma is survived by her son Gary Schnitzer (Sandra Wilder) and her daughter Deborah Novack (Kenneth) both of San Francisco and her four grandchildren Andrea Whitney (Deed), Gregory Schnitzer, Melanie Piziali (Eric), and Kevin Novack and by 6 great-grandchildren and her sister Ilene Goldberg.





