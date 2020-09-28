Thelma Walker

Thelma Irene Walker



Thelma Irene Walker passed away on September 23, 2020 at the age of 87. Thelma – or Lee as she was known to friends – was passionate about animals, and especially loved Doberman Pinschers. Having many of them in her lifetime, Thelma often showed her Dobies and was an active member of the Doberman Pinscher Club of Northern California. Thelma's witty sense of humor and no-nonsense personality made her stand out in a crowd. She cared for and was loved by all her friends. Thelma is survived by her granddaughter Leigh, great-granddaughter Jadyn, daughter-in-law Aliza and lifetime friend Renie. If you wish to make a donation in memory of Thelma, please make it to: Special Needs Dobermans, 144 Road 2776 Aztec, NM 87410.



