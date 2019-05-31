San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
Services
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
5:00 PM
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
View Map
Vigil
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Augustine Church
3700 Callan Blvd.
South San Francisco, CA
View Map
Thelma S. Waterkamp, 80 of Brisbane, CA, passed away peacefully surrounded by the ones she laughed with, lived for, and loved on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Seton Medical Center. Thelma was born in the Philippines to Ana and Ernesto, Sr. She dedicated her life to care for her granddaughters; she was a world traveler, professional shopper and food connoisseur! Her memory and legacy will live on through her daughter, Sheila; her adored granddaughters: Savannah Kali and Sophia Amber; her brothers: Ernesto, Jr., Hector, Paul and Neil, as well as her numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to all that cared for Thelma during her illness. Their dedication and effort to provide quality care over the last month were a heart-warming blessing to the entire family. We thank God for the gift of her life and the blessing of the time we spent with her.
Friends may visit on Thursday, June 6 at 5pm and Friday, June 7 after 3pm with a Vigil Service at 7pm all at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, June 8 at 10:30am at St. Augustine Church, 3700 Callan Blvd., South San Francisco. Burial to follow at Cypress Lawn Memorial Park, Hillside Blvd., Colma.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from June 1 to June 3, 2019
