|
|
Theodora Lucille (Kramer) Raab
February 26, 1928 - February 14, 2020Theodora, known to all as Theo, was born and raised in the Bronx, NY. She attended Ethical Culture Fieldston School and Goucher College, then moved to New York City where, after a short stint working at Time Magazine, she met and married Harold Raab. Their marriage was a constant adventure, lasting 58 years (until Harold's death in 2008) and producing three daughters —Sylvia, Jamie and Victoria. Often on the move, Theo and Harold lived in Englewood, NJ, Elkins Park, PA, London and New York City before settling permanently in Berkeley, CA. Theo held a series of jobs over the years, including doing public relations for the JVC Jazz Festival. Her true vocation, however, was living life to the fullest, enjoying her passions for music, theatre, traveling, playing tennis and piano and, above all, cultivating lifelong friendships. With her vitality, sharp wit and keen intelligence, Theo was a force to be reckoned with.
Theo is survived by her daughters Jamie and Victoria (Sylvia pre-deceased her), son-in-law Peter Dworkin, her sister Joyce Fishman and her four adored grandchildren: Kate and Meredith Dworkin and Ian and Lola Dalrymple.
A memorial will be held in the near future.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 23, 2020