Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Theodora Raab
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theodora Raab

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theodora Raab Obituary
Theodora Lucille (Kramer) Raab

February 26, 1928 - February 14, 2020

Theodora, known to all as Theo, was born and raised in the Bronx, NY. She attended Ethical Culture Fieldston School and Goucher College, then moved to New York City where, after a short stint working at Time Magazine, she met and married Harold Raab. Their marriage was a constant adventure, lasting 58 years (until Harold's death in 2008) and producing three daughters —Sylvia, Jamie and Victoria. Often on the move, Theo and Harold lived in Englewood, NJ, Elkins Park, PA, London and New York City before settling permanently in Berkeley, CA. Theo held a series of jobs over the years, including doing public relations for the JVC Jazz Festival. Her true vocation, however, was living life to the fullest, enjoying her passions for music, theatre, traveling, playing tennis and piano and, above all, cultivating lifelong friendships. With her vitality, sharp wit and keen intelligence, Theo was a force to be reckoned with.

Theo is survived by her daughters Jamie and Victoria (Sylvia pre-deceased her), son-in-law Peter Dworkin, her sister Joyce Fishman and her four adored grandchildren: Kate and Meredith Dworkin and Ian and Lola Dalrymple.

A memorial will be held in the near future.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theodora's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -