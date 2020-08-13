Theodore Ammiro

Theodore Frank Ammiro



Native San Franciscan, Theodore Frank Ammiro, passed away at his home in Orangevale, California on July 29, 2020. "Ted," was born on October 27, 1923 to Sicilian immigrants Joseph and Anne (Mamone) Ammiro. In 1930, his sister Francis (Bruno) Ammiro was born. Ted spent his youth and young adulthood in San Francisco attending local schools. At 17, he modified his birth records to enlist in the military following Pearl Harbor but was rejected because of a lifelong hearing problem. Not to be dissuaded he became a Merchant Marine and completed one voyage on an ocean-going barge to New Guinea and back. Upon returning to San Francisco, he converted his hobby and interest in mechanics into his craft. He joined the Machinist Union and worked as an apprentice mechanic at various auto dealerships in the City. After obtaining a journeyman's credential, along with money borrowed from his mother, he bought his first enterprise, a gas station at the corner of Geary and Arguello Streets.

By this time, he was married to the one lady that he admitted was a better dancer than he, Mary "Spud" Murphy, also a native San Franciscan. Their first child Theodore ("Ted") Joseph, was born in 1946 followed by the birth of their daughter, Susan Ann, two years later.

Newly married at the age of 23 with two young children Ted used the grit and determination of those from "The Greatest Generation" to start his new business and forge ahead. Notably, Ted redesigned and developed the lifting mechanism on a tow truck from a manual crank to an automated mechanical system. He quickly caught the attention of the newly formed CSAA with their notion of building a business around providing emergency road service to the growing number of post-war motorists. After Ted and Al's Service contracted with CSAA, the business quickly grew until they moved to larger facilities at 2035 Divisadero Street. Along the way, as a result of his business style, Ted picked up a nickname: "The Bear" all 5' 6" and 165 pounds of him! The Bear was now running some 30 people with 10 tow trucks, a mechanical shop, a body shop, and a paint shop becoming one of the largest independent auto repair and towing facilities in the City. In the mid 70's, after many years of hard work and success, Ted lost his verve for the business and gave portions of it away to his longtime loyal employees, closed shop and retired.

Never content with being idle, and after a period of relaxation, Ted began searching for a new challenge. By this time Ted was living in Orangevale, California where he trained and applied for a job with the San Juan School District driving a school bus. Those that knew him as "The Bear" shuddered to think about how he would deal with handling the wants and needs of 40 or so school children on his bus each day but, in fact, the job brought him great satisfaction and new love. While in training for bus driving, Ted met fellow trainee Barbara Rau, they fell in love, married in 1997 and drove school buses together for many years. When Ted and Barbara retired, they spent many happy years together enjoying family and friends and pursuing their individual hobbies. Barbara was tireless in her caring and devotion to Ted in the later years of his life as his body began to fail him. She handled very difficult situations with respect and grace and remained by his side as a loving partner. Barbara through their 23 years of marriage provided him the love and adoration he needed allowing him to live his life to the fullest.

Ted will be remembered as fun-loving, a great dancer, snappy dresser yet hard-working,

innovative and ever generous with his time and talents. Always searching for a new project he had tireless energy and a passion for causes he believed in.

Along with his only sibling Frances Bruno and her family, Ted is survived by his dear wife Barbara, son Ted Ammiro, daughter Susan Kuchlenz, stepchildren Robin and Richard (April) Rau, grandchildren Emma Ammiro, Jack(Amanda), Charles(Melissa)and Peter(Kristen) Kuchlenz, step-grandchildren Brian and Jason Hosang and Elise Rau, 7 great-grandchildren and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID restrictions, a celebration of life will be scheduled at a future date. In Ted's memory, enjoy each day to the fullest and share your gifts with others.





