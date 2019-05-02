Theodore F. Brayer April 8, 1940 - April 28, 2019 San Francisco is a well-lit, industrially efficient city due largely to the efforts of family owned Brayer Electric Company established in 1928. Second generation owner, Theodore F. Brayer born April 8, 1940 grew the company to even greater heights having learned "the ropes" from his industrious iconic father George F Brayer. The third-generation owner George F Brayer II is undergoing a substantial inventory of work—so much so that he has opened a second office. Dad and Grandpa can be assured of Brayer Electric's continued success.



Ted died peacefully at home on April 28, 2019 after an eight-month battle with cancer. A native San Franciscan, he attended St Cecilia's grammar school, St Ignatius High School and Santa Clara University where he was later appointed to the Board of Fellows by the Jesuit community. A fellow Saint Ignatian, Tom Colton introduced Ted to his Reno cousin, Marilouise Reynolds, whom he married in 1963. Four children followed, Allison, Patricia, George and Nancy.



Ted was elected president of the San Francisco Electrical Contractors Association and later the NECA Western Region Tri-District governor and was a long-time member of Big Wheels, an electrical industry organization. During the Carter Administration, Ted was appointed to represent the American Small Business Administration at the White House in Washington D.C.



Ted's first major endeavor at Brayer Electric was as project manager of the Stanford Linear Accelerator--the 2-mile-long tunnel which split the atom. The Hyatt Regency Hotel designed by famed architect John Portman, the first Hyatt in San Francisco, was a notable project along with "The Path of Gold" which replaced existing light standards up and down Market Street with more elegant gold-toned lights. A few of Ted's favorite contract accounts included Hamm's Brewery where new industrial designs "spit out" more cans per minute than any brewery in America. Another favorite, Moffit Field, where projects such as man-motion acceleration and a wind tunnel for testing aerodynamics of planes occurred.



Entrepreneur that he was, Ted developed Wind Energy Inc., the second effort in America to study and capture the wind via wind farms. Always looking for ways to save energy, he also developed Brayer Lighting, a company which retrofitted existing inefficient light fixtures.



All work and no play? Not quite. Ted bought his first 49er season ticket at 15 years of age when they played at Kezar Stadium and followed his Niners to newly constructed Candlestick Park, another iconic Brayer Electric project, and remained a season ticket holder until their last game at the Stick. As a junior member and later a senior member of the Olympic Club many hours were spent utilizing all the facilities. He co-owned a duck club in the Sacramento Delta which was accessed by an African Queen – type craft called "Spinner Island Ferry". In the end, however, his greatest delight was fly fishing all over the West, including Alaska. Upon retirement, Ted restored two classic wooden boats: "O Wood Eye", a 1964 Century Coronado, placed first in its class at the North Tahoe Wooden Boat Show then "Blondie", a 1954 Chris Craft Holiday placed second in its class.

His surviving family includes Marilouise, his wife of 55 years, daughters Allison Haley, Patricia Foster and Nancy Watson and son George, sons in-law Bud Haley, Todd Foster and Daughter in-law Erin Brayer. The grandchildren are Jack, Dean and Graham Haley, Teddy and Deke Foster, Ashley Watson, Margi, Georgie, Henry and Patrick Brayer.

The funeral will be Friday May 10 at 12:00 noon at St Thomas Aquinas Cathedral on the corner of Arlington Ave and Second Street in Reno, NV.



The family suggests donations in his memory to the . PO Box 758517 Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517 or support.woundedwarriorproject.org/Donate

