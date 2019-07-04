Home

POWERED BY

Services
Garden Chapel Funeral Directors
885 El Camino Real
South San Francisco, CA 94080
(650) 583-2510
Resources
More Obituaries for Theodore Cerruti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theodore "Ted" Cerruti

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theodore "Ted" Cerruti Obituary
Theodora "Ted" Cerruti

Ted Cerruti born on March 3, 1951 entered rest on June 28, 2019 at the age of 68. Son of Theodore (Ted Sr.) Cerruti and Lena Greco Cerruti. Brother of the late Angela Cerruti. Ted Jr. was a loving cousin and friend to many; Teddy was a hard worker all his life in farming; like his father. He was quiet, lovable person with a heart of gold. He will be missed by many. "REST IN PEACE TIL WE MEET AGAIN"
Friends may visit between 10am-11am, Tuesday, July 9th at the Garden Chapel, 885 El Camino Real, So. SF. where a Chapel Service will be held at 11am. Committal Holy Cross Cemetery. Contributions may be made in memory of Theordore "Ted" Cerruti to a . Condolences may also be made at www.gardenchapel885.com.



logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Garden Chapel Funeral Directors
Download Now