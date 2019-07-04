|
Theodora "Ted" CerrutiTed Cerruti born on March 3, 1951 entered rest on June 28, 2019 at the age of 68. Son of Theodore (Ted Sr.) Cerruti and Lena Greco Cerruti. Brother of the late Angela Cerruti. Ted Jr. was a loving cousin and friend to many; Teddy was a hard worker all his life in farming; like his father. He was quiet, lovable person with a heart of gold. He will be missed by many. "REST IN PEACE TIL WE MEET AGAIN"
Friends may visit between 10am-11am, Tuesday, July 9th at the Garden Chapel, 885 El Camino Real, So. SF. where a Chapel Service will be held at 11am. Committal Holy Cross Cemetery. Contributions may be made in memory of Theordore "Ted" Cerruti to a . Condolences may also be made at www.gardenchapel885.com.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 7, 2019