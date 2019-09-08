|
|
Theodore (Tito) Edward Dziensuwski
Mar 19, 1949 - Aug 30, 2019Tito Dziensuwski passed away on August 30, 2019. Tito was born in Kentucky to Janet and Theodore Dziensuwski. . Growing up in a military family, he lived in France for a time before his parents settled in Mt. Holly, New Jersey. Tito played on the Rancocas Valley Regional High School baseball team and graduated with honors from that school in 1967. He went on to study at Temple University in Philadelphia.
He lived briefly in Tucson, Arizona before relocating to San Francisco, California, where he worked as a bartender at the Bacchus Kirk and then as a tax driver until the time of his death.
Tito was preceded in death by his father, younger sister Jean, and mother. He is survived by his brother Joseph, sister Janet Stodter, and nephews Marat and Dmitri Dziensuwski.
A kind, gentle, and sensitive soul, Tito had an endearing personality and a wry sense of humor. He was a friend to all. He loved every living creature, especially his pet bird. Services will be private. Contributions in his memory can be made to the National Audubon Society.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 15, 2019