Theodore Lyman "Ted" Eliot, Jr. Theodore Lyman "Ted" Eliot, Jr. (age 91) of Sonoma, CA died on August 9, 2019. He graduated from Harvard University in 1948, and from Harvard's Graduate School of Public Administration in 1956. Ted and Patricia Peters Eliot were married in 1951 and celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in 2016. He served in the U.S. Foreign Service for 29 years, beginning in 1950 in Sri Lanka, followed by Germany, the USSR, Iran and Washington, D.C., and was U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan from 1973 to 1978. He was Dean of the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University from 1979 to 1985, and Director of The Asia Foundation's Center for Asian-Pacific Affairs from 1985 to 1987. In 1988 Ted and Pat moved to Sonoma, CA where he and Pat advocated for conservation causes. He was an avid bird watcher, accumulating a lifetime list of over 4,000 species, and he loved baseball. Ted's wife Pat predeceased him in 2016. He is survived by his children Sally (Dave) Schnitger of Glendale, California; Ted (Karen) Eliot III of Belvedere, California; Wendy (Michael Fitzgibbon) Eliot of Sebastopol, California; and Peter (Heidi) Eliot of Cadillac, Michigan; two sisters, Joan Sappington of West Linn, Oregon, and Mary Hagerup of Troy, New York; as well as by nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. A celebration of his life will be held on October 27, 2019 at 2 pm at Hanna Boys Center, 17000 Arnold Drive, Sonoma, CA. Donations in his memory may be made to Sonoma Land Trust, Point Blue Conservation Science, Community Foundation Sonoma, Land Paths or Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 22, 2019