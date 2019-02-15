Theodore Ervin Moehnke Theodore Ervin Moehnke, of Novato, CA, passed away peacefully at home on January 29, 2019, surrounded by family. He was 82. Ted gracefully fought cancer after living a happy and fulfilled life. He is survived by his adoring wife, Betty Jean, his children and their spouses, Perry Moehnke (Emily), and Carrie Moehnke Meade (Eric), by three grandchildren, and a niece, nephews, and cousins in Oregon. Ted was born in Oregon City, Oregon, and was raised in Brownsville, Oregon, until joining the US Navy at age 17, where he served 3 years. After an honorable discharge, he attended Oregon State University, then relocated to Oakland, CA, to attend beauty school where he received his California State Beauticians license. In May of 1960, Ted met Betty Jean, a principle skater in Shipstad's and Johnson Ice Follies. He was inspired by Betty Jean to skate, after lessons and constant practice, was hired by the Follies in 1961. Together, he and Betty Jean skated and traveled throughout the United States and Canada for 3 years. After leaving the Follies in September 1964, the couple settled in Oakland, CA. In May of 1965, Ted entered the theatrical industry and became an apprentice of Local 16 I.A.T.S.E., working in the San Francisco Opera shop under the direction of Pierre Cayard, master builder. He then worked with the San Francisco Ballet, San Francisco Symphony, became Property Master for George Lucas' first picture THX 1138, as well as working on many movie productions in San Francisco. Ted was one of the first local employees to work at Industrial Light and Magic and through this work, became a California state licensed pyrotechnician. He excelled in every job and did the best job possible for his employers. Ted was eager to teach all those willing to learn the many skills he was taught through his years of working in the industry. His warm smile and pleasant personality made each job easier for those who worked with him. A Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at 1:00 pm, Our Lady of Loretto Church, 1806 Novato Blvd, Novato. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice by the Bay, 17 Sir Francis Drake Blvd, Larkspur, CA . 94939, or to To Celebrate Life Breast Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 367, Kentfield, CA 94914. Online condolences at AdobeCreekFuneralHome.com 707-789-9000

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 17, 2019