Theodore E. Moore
Theodore E. Moore (Ted) passed away on September 14, 2020, due to complications with emphysema. He was 87. He was fortunate in his long marriage to Mildred Alexine (Cunningham) Moore (d.2005).
Mr. Moore arrived Oct 31, 1932, the only child born to Joseph and Johanna (Felde) Moore, in Chicago, IL. Mr. Moore believed it was his great fortune to come into the world just as the country was electing FDR, one of his true lifelong heroes. It was the depression, and times were tough financially for the family as his father worked in the construction trade. His family moved to California in search of better employment opportunities— first Salinas, then San Rafael, and finally San Francisco.
With the help of a scholarship, he graduated with a Jesuit education from Saint Ignatius High School in San Francisco, where he kindled a lifelong passion for education and an interest in history. While in high school, Mr. Moore competed in a national history contest sponsored by the Hearst newspaper chain. He was the first place winner and found his picture on the front page of the San Francisco Examiner Hearst newspaper the next day.
Mr. Moore earned a scholarship to the University of San Francisco, where he graduated in 1954, and was selected as valedictorian. He was the first person in his family to attend college. He later went on to obtain a teaching credential and masters degree from San Francisco State University.
He was a Korean War Veteran. After college graduation, Mr. Moore began service as a second lieutenant in the US Army as part of his ROTC commitment. He was based at an Army Anti-aircraft Battalion outside Fairbanks, Alaska. He maintained those were the coldest temperatures he had ever experienced and certainly cemented his desire to return to California. At age 22, he was in command of half the battery, a gun platoon with 4 gun crew sections, and was promoted to 1st lieutenant. At the end of his tour he was offered a place in the regular army commission as an officer. He briefly considered accepting, as he believed that the military was a necessary and noble profession, but decided that ultimately he wanted to work in what he believed was inherently a more positive direction— teaching.
His 40 year career in education began with his first teaching assignment at Riordan HS in San Francisco, followed by Lincoln HS, where he taught English, history, and public speaking. He later served as Assistant Principal at Balboa, and finally as principal at McAteer HS.
He maintained a lifelong interest in reading, particularly history, and a keen interest in classical music, politics, photography, astronomy, and all things science fiction. Mr. Moore was a devout SF Giants fan and saw his dream come true when his beloved Giants won the World Series— not once, but three times. He was mechanically gifted and maintained a lifelong curiosity about what made things work. His family lovingly called him "Mr. Fix-It", and he prided himself on being one of the few grandpas who did not need tech help from his grandchildren.
Mr. Moore married Mildred Alexis Cunningham of San Francisco in 1957, at Saint Monica's Catholic Church, and they were happily married for nearly 50 years. They met on a blind date and he credited their long and happy marriage to a shared good sense of humor. Mrs. Moore was also a teacher, and together they raised their children in San Francisco, Pacifica, and San Rafael. Mr. Moore spent his final few years in Southern California, in close proximity to his family.
Mr. Moore is survived by his three children: Joanne Moore O'Malley (Jim O'Malley), Paul Moore (Betsy Moore), and Carol Moore, and his four grandchildren: Katie Moore, Kevin Moore, Amanda O'Malley and Allyson O'Malley.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The March of Dimes, at Marchofdimes.org