Theodore Weber

Theodore S Weber Jr
May 19, 1924-August 10, 2020
Theodore S Weber Junior, a man who loved San Francisco, his family, Notre Dame, and learning for the sake of learning passed away August 10th 2020. He had been a resident of the Bay Area since 1986 having moved there one year after retiring from McGraw Hill Publishing where he was Executive Vice President of administration and staff services. A 1947 graduate of the University of Notre Dame Mr. Weber joined McGraw Hill in 1949 after two years with General Electric. In October 1968 he was named Director of Public Affairs for the Corporation and became a Vice President in 1970. He was named the Senior Vice President in 1973 and Executive Vice President in 1979. At his retirement he was also a member of the board of directors of McGraw-Hill Incorporated. He previously served as Vice President and Trustee of the Leukemia Society
of America. He was formerly President of the Industrial Communications Council and a member of the Executive Committee of the founding board the Civilian Military Institute. In retirement he served as a board member and President of the Angel Island Association, a volunteer agency which works with the California Department of Parks and Recreation in helping interpret Angel island's natural and cultural heritage to the public. He is also secretary of his graduating class at Notre Dame. During World War Two he served in the South Pacific and graduated from the Transportation Corp Officer Candidate School as a second Lieutenant. He was born in Ypsilanti Michigan in 1924, the son of the late Theodore S Weber senior and Laura Kress Weber. He married the former Dorothy Gopsill who passed in 2004. They have four sons, Michael, Theodore, Kevin, and Richard and also have five grandsons and a granddaughter. A deep faith was the keystone to his approach to life and his actions would serve as a constant reminder of God's place in our lives everyday. His commitment to freely giving back what he had received and his insistence on life having meaning is his heritage to the family. His generosity was received by many; from Catholic Charities, Doctors Without Borders
, The Symphony, Philarmonia Baroque, the Leukemia Society
and many other organizations who helped the underprivileged throughout the world. His passion for books, reflected in 3 separate endowments for the University of Notre Dame Library, and his lifelong philanthropy helping those in need ensure that his incredible spirit lives on. He will be missed by many.