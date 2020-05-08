Theresa A. GelardiEntered into rest on May 4, 2020 at the age of 96. Beloved wife of the late Philip P. Gelardi for 50 years. Loving mother of Philip (Marian) Gelardi and the late Richard Gelardi. Mother in Law of Kathy Gelardi. Adored grandmother of Anthony Gelandi, Christopher (Mindy) Gelardi and Michele (Aron) Gadow. Great-grandmother of Madison Marissa, Nicholas, Natalie, Bella, Lucy and Abraham. She leaves many Nephews & Nieces. A wonderful wife, Mother Grandmother and Great-grandmother who will be missed.
Private committal was held. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Contributions may be made in memory of Theresa A. Gelardi to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, 900 Ohio Drive SW, Washington, DC 20024 Condolences may also be made at www.gardenchapel885.com.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from May 8 to May 14, 2020.