Services
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
View Map
Vigil
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
7:00 PM
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
View Map
Theresa Abela


1928 - 2020
Theresa Abela Obituary
Theresa Abela

Born March 26, 1928 in San Francisco, California, Theresa passed away peacefully in her home in San Francisco at the age of 91. Theresa was the daughter of Joseph and Paola Camilleri, born in Malta.
Beloved wife of the late Anthony Abela; sister of Charlie and Leslie Camilleri; mother of Steven Moran; step-mother of Carlos, Lewis and Joe Abela; mother-in-law of Victoria Moran; and grandmother of Noah and Joseph Moran.
Theresa was a graduate of Balboa High School in San Francisco and worked for over 30 years at the Pacific Maritime Association. Theresa had many friends, enjoyed traveling around the world and was a fantastic home chef. Her love for food and travel was evident in every day life. She will be missed.
Friends are invited to visit on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 4-9pm and attend a Vigil Service at 7pm at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, March 13 at 11am also at Duggan's Serra Mortuary. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Colma.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2020
