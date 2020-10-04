1/1
Theresa Brosnan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theresa Philomena (Mena) Brosnan
February 8, 1932 - October 1, 2020
Mena Brosnan passed away peacefully in the early morning of Thursday, October 1, 2020.

She was born to parents Margaret (O'Neill) and Patrick Donaghy in Coalisland, County Tyrone, Northern Ireland on February 8, 1932

Mena had 4 siblings; her brother Patrick Donaghy, sisters Rita Clawson, Molly White and Rosaleen Spears.

Shortly after her arrival from Ireland to San Francisco, Mena met John Brosnan at a dance at the KRB Hall in San Francisco. It was love at first sight and they were married soon after on September 1, 1951. Mena and John had 4 children; Theresa (Aiello), John, Michael and Kevin, 4 grandchildren; Andrew, Brendan, Patrick and Siobhan and 6 great-grandchildren; Cavan, Pierce, Erin, Oliver, Conor, and Liam.

Mena was a loving and supportive wife to John, who preceded her in death on February 21, 2019. They lived most of the latter part of their lives at their Lake Tahoe home. The family will always cherish the happy family memories of vacations and holidays at their home. Mena and John also loved to travel and gather with friends and family especially during events at the United Irish Cultural Center where they loved to dance the night away.

The family would like extend a special thank you to Malou and Dale, her Caregivers and Francine, her Peer Counselor.

She will be missed by all.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or the American Cancer Society.

Private services will be for immediate family only.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Oct. 4 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Duggan's Serra Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved