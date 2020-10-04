Theresa Brosnan

Theresa Philomena (Mena) Brosnan
February 8, 1932 - October 1, 2020
Mena Brosnan passed away peacefully in the early morning of Thursday, October 1, 2020.
She was born to parents Margaret (O'Neill) and Patrick Donaghy in Coalisland, County Tyrone, Northern Ireland on February 8, 1932
Mena had 4 siblings; her brother Patrick Donaghy, sisters Rita Clawson, Molly White and Rosaleen Spears.
Shortly after her arrival from Ireland to San Francisco, Mena met John Brosnan at a dance at the KRB Hall in San Francisco. It was love at first sight and they were married soon after on September 1, 1951. Mena and John had 4 children; Theresa (Aiello), John, Michael and Kevin, 4 grandchildren; Andrew, Brendan, Patrick and Siobhan and 6 great-grandchildren; Cavan, Pierce, Erin, Oliver, Conor, and Liam.
Mena was a loving and supportive wife to John, who preceded her in death on February 21, 2019. They lived most of the latter part of their lives at their Lake Tahoe home. The family will always cherish the happy family memories of vacations and holidays at their home. Mena and John also loved to travel and gather with friends and family especially during events at the United Irish Cultural Center where they loved to dance the night away.
The family would like extend a special thank you to Malou and Dale, her Caregivers and Francine, her Peer Counselor.
She will be missed by all.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or the American Cancer Society
.
Private services will be for immediate family only.