McAvoy O'Hara
4545 Geary Blvd.
San Francisco, CA 94118
(415) 668-0077
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
5:00 PM
McAvoy O'Hara
4545 Geary Blvd.
San Francisco, CA 94118
Vigil
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
7:30 PM
McAvoy O'Hara
4545 Geary Blvd.
San Francisco, CA 94118
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Anne of the Sunset, (Judah at Funston)
Resources
Theresa Philpot Obituary
THERESA PHILPOT

Passed away in Auburn, CA February 22, 2020 at the age of 82. She was a Native of San Francisco. Preceded in death by her husband Thomas Philpot, her brother Gaetan and her parents Salvatore and Dora Mercurio; loving mother of Barbara VanBeckum and Jerry, Steve, and Chuck Ford; cherished noni to 12 grandchildren; adored great noni of 10 greatgrandchildren. Theresa will be greatly missed by her many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Friends may visit Thursday 2/27 5 pm. & attend the Vigil Service 7:30 pm at McAvoy O'Hara Evergreen (Corner of Geary and 10th. Ave) Funeral Mass, Friday 2/28, 10:30 am, at St. Anne of the Sunset, (Judah at Funston). Interment, Holy Cross Cemetery, Colma, CA. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers contributions to .

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020
