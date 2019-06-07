Services Service 11:00 AM Chapel at the Queen of Heaven Cemetery 1965 Reliez Valley Rd Lafayette , CA View Map Send Flowers Resources More Obituaries for Theresa Reardon Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Theresa Reardon

1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Theresa (Terry) Reardon November 10, 1956 – May 21, 2019 Resident of San Anselmo and Walnut Creek Terry Reardon passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and friends in Oahu, Hawaii. Beloved daughter of Kathleen Reardon and the late John Reardon, adored sister to Mary (Ed) Tallyn, Tish (Franz) Krieg, Susie (Jim) Rusk and James (Pam) O'Riordan; and loving aunt to Allison (Brian) Fong, Jenna (Taylor) Silva, Maximilian and Rex Krieg, Kathleen Rusk, Skyler and Sinta O'Riordan.



Born and raised in Lafayette, California, Terry was the oldest child of the Reardon family. She graduated from St. Perpetua Elementary School, Carondelet High School and earned her BA in Social Science at the University of San Diego in 1979. After college, Terry embarked on a 36-year career as a Communications Consultant with Chevron Corporation. At Chevron, Terry's work allowed her an opportunity to travel the globe. Travel was a passion not only for work but for pleasure throughout her life.



A devout Catholic, Terry's parents instilled in her a strong value of community service. Volunteer work and generosity were wholly integrated into her life. Terry was a "big sister" to Sonia through Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, she taught English to the Spanish speaking, contributed to her church community as an acolyte and Eucharistic minister and volunteered with St. Rita's Guatemala Mission Program.



Her greatest gift in life was her warm and loving spirit to everyone she encountered. Terry adored her nieces and nephews and explored the world on vacations together. She shared her love of the arts with them at the theater, ballet and museums. She loved to entertain, always creating memorable family events for those who shared her life. Her home was full of love, laughter, great food and music.



Terry retired from Chevron in April 2017. Despite being diagnosed with ALS in January 2018, she maintained her positive and loving spirit with family and friends. ALS did not prevent Terry from living the life she loved. She continued her travels, including a special visit to Lourdes, France and a memorable vacation with her mother and sisters to Punta Mita, Mexico.



By example, she inspires others to live life to the fullest. We will remember Terry for her non-stop energy, optimism, passion for life, strength of character, commitment to work and community, and her deep love of her faith and family. We will miss her dearly. Terry will remain in our hearts and memories forever.



Family and friends are invited to a Service at the Chapel at the Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 1965 Reliez Valley Rd, Lafayette, CA on June 22 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ALS Association Foundation in Terry's name or a .





Published in San Francisco Chronicle from June 8 to June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries