Therese Eldredge

Therese Marie Eldredge
November 13, 1928 – August 20, 2020
On Thursday, August 20, 2020, Therese (Terry) Eldredge passed away peacefully in her home in San Francisco, just under three months before her 92nd birthday. Terry was born on November 13, 1928 in San Francisco to David and Margaret McAuliffe. She received her education locally at St. Monica Elementary School, St. Rose Academy, and Dominican College, and later obtained her Teacher's Credential from San Francisco State University. Terry worked for several years as a social worker, and later as an elementary school teacher and Special Education instructor in the Brisbane School District for 27 years.
In 1957, she married Robert Eldredge and together they had two sons, Frank and Bob. After her divorce, Terry raised her two boys on her own while taking care of her aging parents in their San Francisco home.
Terry treasured her family and relished telling stories about family history covering her Irish roots and growing up with a large extended Irish Catholic clan in San Francisco during the Depression and World War II years. She was also passionate about helping those less fortunate, which led her to be heavily involved in fundraising for the Pomeroy Recreation & Rehabilitation Center in San Francisco for many years. Her philosophy about helping others was captured in one statement she made in an oral history recorded in 2009: "If you have more than you need, help someone else who is in need." She was also a person of faith and spirituality who practiced and lived her Catholic values her whole life.
Terry was preceded in death by her parents, David and Margaret McAuliffe, and her sisters Eileen, Patricia, and Maire. She is survived by her sons Frank and Bob, her daughters-in-law Annette and Nina, her granddaughter Veronica Eldredge, her first cousin Terry Deasy, and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Susie Dayo, Oseta Austria, and Hospice by the Bay for their compassionate and expert care of Terry during the final chapter of her life.
Due to the pandemic, no funeral mass or memorial service will be held at this time. Her remains will be interred at a private family gravesite ceremony at Holy Cross Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Terry's memory may be sent to the Pomeroy Recreation & Rehabilitation Center in San Francisco (https://www.prrcsf.org/giving
) or to St. Cecilia Church in San Francisco.