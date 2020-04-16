|
Thérèse "Terry" Marie Kensic (Hagan)Thérèse "Terry" Marie Kensic (Hagan) passed away peacefully into eternal life on April 14, 2020, at the age of 72. Terry was a proud fourth generation San Franciscan, born in 1947 to Margaret "Peggy" (Debenedetti) and Howard Hagan. She grew up in The Sunset District and attended Holy Name Elementary and Mercy High School, San Francisco.
She studied at St Joseph College of Nursing and while there met a young UCSF medical student named Robert. The two were married at Old St Mary's Cathedral in 1967 and over the next 52 years together they raised their three children, and more recently, cherished their four grandchildren.
Terry was a devout Catholic who found happiness in volunteerism including work for St. Mary's Hospital and in the communities at her childrens' various schools over the years: Notre Dame des Victoires, St. Ignatius, and Convent of the Sacred Heart.
An old soul and immensely generous, she'd often reference manners taught to her by the nuns at Holy Name. She kept the art of letter writing alive, she never forgot a birthday or anniversary, she always, always sent a "Thank You" card, she'd never show up to another's home empty handed - she'd remember your favorite candy from Shaw's and bring it to you during a visit. Terry loved being a San Franciscan and relished dining around The City at various restaurants with her husband and family.
As she got older she enjoyed having family members "take the long way home" after dining out so she could enjoy a drive around her city. The Great Highway was perhaps her favorite road in town and she would predictably relay the same stories about high school bonfires she'd attend on Ocean Beach in the 60's. She truly loved socializing and hosting parties for friends and family - big Fourth of July celebrations at Donner Lake, graduation or birthday parties and, her favorite night of the year- massive Christmas dinners she would host for her large extended family. Her holiday traditions have made the celebrations so special for everyone.
Terry is survived by her loving husband Robert, her three children Bob (Belinda), Kelly (Desiré), and Joy, her four grandchildren Hudson, Annabel, Kacey, and Riley. She was the oldest of eight children and leaves behind her siblings, Michael Hagan (Kellie), Paul Hagan (Linda), Peter Hagan (Debbie), Rosemary Carlson (Mark), Cathie Jelenic (Goran), John Hagan (Reggie), and Mary Tappin (Herm) as well as her in-laws Stan Kensic (Nancy), Richard Kensic (Maxine), and Diana Ribblett, in addition to her cousin Elizabeth Bellomo and numerous nieces and nephews. Her huge personality and gregarious presence will be missed and remembered by all of us.
Given the current world wide health situation, no service is planned for now. A mass and celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, if you are able, please consider donations in her name to the American Parkinson Disease Association (apdaparkinson.org).
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 19, 2020