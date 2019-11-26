|
|
Thomas Abrahamsen
March 23, 1938 - November 9, 2019Thomas "Tiger" Abrahamsen, 81 years old, passed away peacefully in his Daly City home.
A 4th generation San Franciscan, Thomas was born to Alfred and Helen Abrahamsen and had two brothers; Joseph and Richard. He is survived by his loving wife, Julie, and two sons, Michael and Matthew. He is the loving uncle of Thomas Abrahamsen and dear brother-in-law of Daniel P. Callaghan.
He graduated from St. Ignatius High School class of 1956 and was a member of the 1956 AAA Varsity Basketball Champions. He then attended the University of San Francisco.
Tom spent 30 years at Rudolph and Sletten and was a member in good standing of Teamsters, Local 85.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, December 6th at 11am at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Ave., in Daly City.
A special thank you goes out to all of his caregivers.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Nov. 28 to Dec. 4, 2019