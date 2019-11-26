San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Abrahamsen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Abrahamsen

Add a Memory
Thomas Abrahamsen Obituary
Thomas Abrahamsen

March 23, 1938 - November 9, 2019

Thomas "Tiger" Abrahamsen, 81 years old, passed away peacefully in his Daly City home.

A 4th generation San Franciscan, Thomas was born to Alfred and Helen Abrahamsen and had two brothers; Joseph and Richard. He is survived by his loving wife, Julie, and two sons, Michael and Matthew. He is the loving uncle of Thomas Abrahamsen and dear brother-in-law of Daniel P. Callaghan.

He graduated from St. Ignatius High School class of 1956 and was a member of the 1956 AAA Varsity Basketball Champions. He then attended the University of San Francisco.

Tom spent 30 years at Rudolph and Sletten and was a member in good standing of Teamsters, Local 85.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, December 6th at 11am at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Ave., in Daly City.
A special thank you goes out to all of his caregivers.



logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Nov. 28 to Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Download Now