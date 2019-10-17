Home

April 21, 1949 - October 8, 2019

Thomas F. Blake passed away October 8 at home in Alameda. A native San Franciscan, graduate of both St. Ignatius High School and University of San Francisco, Tom was a Vietnam War veteran and retired IT professional.

Tom's joie de vivre spurred him to travel the world by air, land, and, especially, sea, seeking wonderful food and music. He was known to his friends as a lively conversationalist, and a stalwart, kind companion.

Tom was preceded in death by his wife, Kate and son, Adam. He leaves his loving daughter Sarah, son-in-law Derek, grandson Wyatt; his sister Barbara, husband Loren, niece Wendy, nephew Jamie; his loving companion of 14 years Françoise; his long-time cherished friend Fred and many friends whose lives he touched. We all will miss him greatly. The family would like to thank Sutter Health Home Hospice for their care and compassion. Per Tom's request, no services will be held.

Contributions in Tom's name can be made to Planned Parenthood, , or Friends of the Alameda Animal Shelter.
Tom would wish you all "Laissez les bon temps roulees."



Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 20, 2019
