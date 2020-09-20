Thomas Bridgman

Thomas M. BridgmanReturned to his Higher Power, Tuesday, September 15th at Peninsula Hospital, Burlingame, California.Beloved son of the late Colonel Richard H and Jeannette Bridgman. Cherished husband of Carole Bridgman. Loving brother to Dick Bridgman and Betsy Mannion, both deceased. Dear uncle of Diane, David and Doris.A former Lincoln Mustang and proud of it! Tom was a long time member of the HOA Board at Camino Terrace Condominiums and retired as the Manager of the Wilshire Arms Apartments, both in Millbrae. He also liked to call himself a retired Retail Petroleum Salesman (he pumped gas) and later owned two gas stations in Marin County with his partner, Ed. Tom was a sober member of Alcoholics Anonymous for 38 years. He was active in carrying the AA message to those in hospitals and institutions as well as helping many others.Carole expresses her deep gratitude to the first responders who transported Tom to the hospital on 2 occasions within the last two days of his life and to the Hospital Staff for issuing a visitors pass that allowed her to be with Tom during the last hours of his life as well as to the Hospital Chaplain who prayed with us. It was a peaceful and loving time for both Tom and Carole. "Until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand."Zoom services to be held at a later date.