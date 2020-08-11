Thomas Burns

Thomas Joseph BurnsMarch 3, 1973 - July 15, 2020Thomas J. Burns,47, of San Francisco died peacefully in his home on July 15,2020.Born on the rainy Saturday afternoon of March 3, 1973 in San Francisco, raised in Pacifica, Ca. Tom leaves behind his parents Patricia and Robert Burns of Pacifica, Ca., his loving kid sister Nancy Kelly (Burns) his brother-in-law Jacob Kelly, his nephews James and Justin Kelly,his niece, Jenna Kelly of South San Francisco, and his aunt Leslie Sheppard of San Francisco, who was so helpful to him in his time of need.Tom attended Ortega school in Pacifica, graduated Magna Cum Laude fromMcAteer School of the Arts in 1991, was a life member of the California Scholarship Federation and was in Who's who Among American High School Students, 1989-1991 edition.After High School Tom attended San Jose State for a year, and then transferred to San Francisco State University, where he majored in business administration (Marketing). Tom graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree, Magna Cum Laude and the Beta Gamma Sigma Honor Society in 1999.Tom got his dream job at a record company in 1998 and left in 2000, for bigger and better things. He was unable to work after 2005.Tom adopted his beloved mini-pin "BART" in 2005, who he devoted his love and time until BART passed in 2016. He even got a tattoo "BART" on his arm.There is an old cliche' that says when one dies they are in a better place. Tom is truly in a better place after 15 years of pain.Although he never had Covid 19, it was a definite cause of his death.You may make an In Memoriam donation in memory of Tom at