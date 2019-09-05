|
Rev. Thomas Carl Saunders, M.M.
1936-2019Father Thomas C. Saunders died on June 24, 2019 at Phelps Hospital, Sleepy Hollow, New York. He was 82 years old and a Maryknoll priest for 54 years.
Thomas Carl Saunders was born in Los Angeles, California on November 22, 1936, son of the late Walter C. Saunders, Sr. and Anna Morrill Saunders. Tom had two brothers and 3 sisters. He attended St. Augustine Parochial School in Oakland and graduated from St. Mary's College High School, Berkeley, California. He spent one year at San Francisco State College before entering Maryknoll Junior Seminary, Los Altos, California, for special Latin Studies, in September 1955. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Philosophy at Maryknoll College, Glen Ellyn, Illinois in June 1960, and received his Bachelor of Divinity and Master of Religious Education degrees from Maryknoll Seminary, New York.
Father Saunders was ordained a priest on June 12, 1965. He was assigned to the Maryknoll Mission Region in Mexico and began working in Tzucacab in the Yucatan. Being bilingual from youth, he spoke excellent Spanish and was appointed assistant pastor in Santa Maria Reina Parish in Mexico City. In July, 1969, he was recalled to the U.S. and assigned to Development. He worked in the Development House in Denver, Colorado for two years.
Father Saunders was reassigned to Mexico in July 1971. He worked in St. Camillus de Lellis Parish and then worked as Pastor at San Juan de Aragon parish, Unidad 111 in Mexico City. In 1972 he was appointed 1st Consultor to the Region al Superior, and in 1975 he was appointed Assistant Regional Superior of the Mexico Region, a position to which he was reappointed for a second term on October 1, 1980. On October 1, 1983 he was named Regional Superior of Mexico. As such he attended the Inter-Chapter Society Assembly and Regionals' Workshop at Maryknoll, New York in September 1983 and the Eighth General Chapter in October 1984. After returning from Chapter, Father Saunders became Pastor of the large parish of St. Peter the Apostle in Mexico City, a post he held until July 1992. From 1992 to 1999, he served as pastor of St. Joseph's Parish in the town of Juan Mata, Chihuahua, Mexico and then as pastor of Our Lady of the Rosary Parish in Coatzacolcos, Veracruz.
In December 1999, Father Saunders became pastor of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart parish, Culchapa, Moloacan, Veracruz, Mexico. He continued in this parish ministry until returning to Maryknoll, New York in 2006. In July 2008, Father Saunders was assigned to the Senior Missioner Community. He continued to reside at the Maryknoll Center and celebrated his Golden Jubilee in June 2015.
Father Saunders is survived by siblings: Walter C. Saunders, Jr. (JoAnn), Bertalou Kelley, John P. Saunders, Marti J. McLaughlin (Ron), and the late Patricia Ann Barry. Also survived by numerous, cherished nieces and nephews.
A Wake Service and Mass of Christian Burial, with immediate family in attendance, occurred on July 22, 2019 at Maryknoll, New York.
A Memorial Mass in Celebration of Father Saunders life will occur on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Oakland, Ca.
Family requests any donations to Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers, P.O. Box 303, Maryknoll, N.Y. 10545-0321, or favorite charity.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 8, 2019