Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forest Lawn - Cathedral City
69855 East Ramon Road
Cathedral City, CA 92234
800-204-3131
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Cullen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Cullen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Cullen Obituary
Thomas J. Cullen



On Thursday March 12th Thomas J. Cullen passed away peacefully at home with family.

Thomas was born in Anaconda Mt. in 1935.The family moved to San Francisco, California. He attended school in San Francisco until the family resettled on the peninsula in Burlingame and he attended St. Catherines Elementary School. He attended Serra High School in San Mateo, San Mateo High School and graduated from Bishop Monogue Catholic High School in Reno, NV in 1953. He enrolled at University Nevada, Reno then enlisted in the United States Army, and served honorably for two years. He was discharged near Tacoma Washington where he met his wife Nancy.
He and Nancy had two children while living in the Pacific Northwest. The young family moved back to Burlingame, California and had their third child. Tom bought a small printing business and turned it into a large successful company that he ran for forty years. Tom traveled the United States with his wife Nancy for twenty years making many friends along the way. He and Nancy bought a home in Indio California in 2005 and have developed many meaningful relationships there.
Tom had a lifelong love of traveling throughout the US. He was an avid motorcycle rider and competed professionally. He enjoyed exploring Baja California.

Tom is survived by his wife Nancy of 62 years, son Christopher (Linda), Kevin (DJ) Theodore (Robin). Tom has three grandchildren, Cody, Sierra and Delaney.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Forest Lawn - Cathedral City
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -