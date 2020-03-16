|
|
Thomas J. Cullen
On Thursday March 12th Thomas J. Cullen passed away peacefully at home with family.
Thomas was born in Anaconda Mt. in 1935.The family moved to San Francisco, California. He attended school in San Francisco until the family resettled on the peninsula in Burlingame and he attended St. Catherines Elementary School. He attended Serra High School in San Mateo, San Mateo High School and graduated from Bishop Monogue Catholic High School in Reno, NV in 1953. He enrolled at University Nevada, Reno then enlisted in the United States Army, and served honorably for two years. He was discharged near Tacoma Washington where he met his wife Nancy.
He and Nancy had two children while living in the Pacific Northwest. The young family moved back to Burlingame, California and had their third child. Tom bought a small printing business and turned it into a large successful company that he ran for forty years. Tom traveled the United States with his wife Nancy for twenty years making many friends along the way. He and Nancy bought a home in Indio California in 2005 and have developed many meaningful relationships there.
Tom had a lifelong love of traveling throughout the US. He was an avid motorcycle rider and competed professionally. He enjoyed exploring Baja California.
Tom is survived by his wife Nancy of 62 years, son Christopher (Linda), Kevin (DJ) Theodore (Robin). Tom has three grandchildren, Cody, Sierra and Delaney.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 17, 2020