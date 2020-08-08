Thomas Doyle

Thomas Armstrong Doyle
Thomas Armstrong was born in San Francisco on May 19, 1937 to Richard and Marie Doyle. He attended Star of the Sea Grammar School, and was a proud member of St. Ignatius High School's Class of 1955, after which he attended San Jose State University and received a Bachelors Degree in Business Administration. Tom joined R.O.T.C. while at San Jose State, and was commissioned as a First Lieutenant in the United States Army.
Tom was married (after a 40 year hiatus ! ) to the love of his life, Pat, whom
he dated when they were teenagers. They re-united with one another and were married in the year 2000.
Tom was a Founding Shareholder in Crown Worldwide Moving and Storage, along with his partner and friend, Robert Bowen. Tom served as President of the Domestic Division for many years, before becoming Chairman. Tom also served on the Board of Directors of Unigroup.
Tom was a member of Blackhawk Country Club for 35 years, and was a 20 year member of Oakland Yacht Club. Tom enjoyed piloting his boat to Puerto Vallarta two times. He also enjoyed taking his boat out on San Francisco Bay each October to watch the Blue Angels perform with family and friends.
Tom is survived by his brother Richard Doyle (Gina), his nephew Colin, his sister Barbara Casey, his nephew Mike and niece Colleen Childers. Also survived by wife Pat's children, Grace Catanzaro (Frank),, sons Frankie and Christopher, Theresa Brooks (Brian), daughter Olivia, Joseph Digiovanni (Fiona) and Marcus Digiovanni (Aleksandra).
Tom will be missed by all whose lives he touched, including Friends of Bill W, whom he mentored on and off throughout his life.
A private Entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma will take place for family only.
Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
.