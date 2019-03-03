Resources More Obituaries for Thomas Dubensky Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Thomas Dubensky

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers Thomas Walter Dubensky, Sr. July 28, 1928 - March 10, 2018 Thomas W. Dubensky, Sr., died peacefully surrounded by his beloved family, on March 10th, 2018. Mr. Dubensky, who went by "Tom or Tom Sr.," was born on July 29th, 1928 and was 89 when he died. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Joan (pronounced Joanne; 85), a daughter, Sally Louise (64), a son, Thomas W. Dubensky Jr. (60), and two grandsons Joseph Walter Barnett Dubensky (25) and Thomas Samuel Barnett Dubensky (21). His son-in-law is Harry Woolard and his daughter-in-law is Carson Barnett; both were close to him. Tom lived a long adventurous life that exemplified the American Dream. Tom was a first-generation American, born to parents Lillian and Joseph, who emigrated separately from Czechoslovakia to Omaha, Nebraska, after a short stay in Connecticut. Tom was raised in a house filled with three much older half-sisters, Lillian, Helen and Ruth (all deceased). Music was an important part of his family life—his father Joseph played the baritone horn and his mother Lillian played the piano. Tom found at an early age that music was his first love, and he learned at an early age to play piano from his mother, then went on to take lessons and would become an accomplished piano player, always practicing. His second love was Joan Green, who first met Tom in 1946 after World War II when she was just 14. Joan lived across the street from Tom, and she loved music and sang in the church choir at the neighborhood Lutheran church both their families attended. Tom and Joan were part of the same community and their relationship grew. After high school, Tom enrolled at Creighton University, mostly in response to his mother's wishes to become a doctor. Tom however was not inspired or ready for an academic life, and he withdrew from college during the second semester. Tom went to work for Fairmont's, a well-known creamery in Omaha. Tom enjoyed his job and making ice cream—something he loved then and continued to enjoy his entire life. In addition, Tom's passion for music grew—he played several instruments, and became a bassoonist in the Omaha symphony. Tom was maturing, developing friends, having fun and joined the Marine Reserves in 1949 with a friend. He went to basic training at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, the first time he traveled outside of Nebraska without his family. Joining the reserves would prove to be a pivotal decision that impacted the direction of his life: Tom was drafted to serve in the Korean War. Before going off to war Tom and Joan were married on August 2nd in the Lutheran church that was a central part of their lives.



After a honeymoon in Chicago that included a trip to Wrigley field to see his beloved Cubs, Tom set off for Korea in the fall of 1950. After spending several weeks on a Navy ship docked in the Bay off Seoul, Tom was called to action in the Chosin Reservoir campaign, in the snowy mountains in Northeastern Korea. Tom was shot on December 2nd, 1950, first in his right leg and then his right elbow, part of the same arm used to support his rifle and pull the trigger. Tom was eventually transported from Seoul to the Great Lakes Naval hospital in Chicago. Joan visited him from Omaha; the picture shown here was taken during a memorable evening at the Blue Note Jazz club in 1952. Tom was honorably discharged from the Marines after receiving a purple heart and being promoted to sergeant, then he returned home to Omaha to belatedly begin married life with Joan.



Tom and Joan settled into married life, bought their first house and became parents in 1953, welcoming their first child, Sally Louise. They enjoyed their life and family in Omaha and had a second child Tom Jr., in 1957. The lure of the West coast and the California dream was strong. The cold winters made Tom's elbow ache, and with sisters Helen and Ruth and their families enjoying life in the San Francisco Bay Area, Tom and his family joined them, moving to El Cerrito in the Fall of 1957. Tom found a job at the Albany Post Office, and the family joined Christ Lutheran Church, where Tom became the organist and choir director. Tom enrolled at Contra Costa Junior College to begin a path towards becoming a music teacher. He eventually left the post office to attend Cal State Hayward—a new university in the Cal State system—graduating in 1968 at 40 years old with a degree in music. The Dubensky family lived on a significantly reduced budget managed by Joan, with their lives supported by his organist and choir duties at Grace Lutheran Church in Richmond, and a loan from a sister. His family was extraordinarily proud of Tom, as he was the first in his family to graduate from college, which had a lasting impact on his children.



Tom landed his first teaching job in 1969 in Weed, a small lumbering town in Northern California, only 50 miles south of the Oregon border.Life in Weed was vastly different than the Bay Area. It was slower paced, simpler with a close-knit working-class community and was also far cheaper. They returned routinely to the Bay Area and held season tickets to the SF Symphony for decades. Tom and Joan also enjoyed many plays in Ashland, OR over the years as well as many trips to the Oregon coast.

Tom and Joan returned to El Cerrito in 1999, to be near their young grandsons, Walt and Sam. Tom and Joan enjoyed their return to the Bay Area. Tom enjoyed his retired life, joining "Bella Musica," a Berkeley group that sang serious choral music, and playing chess weekly at the local senior's center.



Tom was in declining physical health for several years, but fortunately his mind stayed sharp and his sense of humor and wit remained intact. Tom continued to play the piano, serenading Joan while she prepared dinner. Tom was also a study in consistency and continued to enjoy and did not deviate much from the same things from his earlier life in Omaha. In addition to classical music—neither jazz nor popular music interested him—he enjoyed Joan's great cooking, always served warm, along with the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Chicago Cubs. His family and Tom himself were delighted that his Chicago Cubs finally won a World Series in 2016 while he was still on this earth. At times Tom could have a rough exterior. Those who knew and loved him understood that his disposition shrouded what was a kind, generous and soft heart. Tom will always be remembered for his love of Joan and family. Tom was understated, never boastful or selfish and always supportive. While Tom always wondered whether he should have left the post office, his family forever benefited from and were influenced by his sense of adventure, restlessness, his pursuit of education and seeking something better. They were always proud for him to be the patriarch of the family. At the one-year anniversary of his passing, we think of him and miss him every day.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.