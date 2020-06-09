Thomas Joseph Ervin

October 23, 1948 - May 21, 2020

Mr., Reverend, Doctor....Tommy (a name that he let only me use...as his only sister and younger at that...sweet really). As some have said to me recently, my brother, Tom, was a Renaissance man.



He was born at Mills Memorial Hospital in San Mateo, California on October 23, 1948.....the first child of Frank and Lillian Laufer Ervin. He spent his childhood and young adult years in Millbrae, California. From St. Dunstan's grammar school in Millbrae to Bellarmine College Preparatory graduating in 1966. He graduated in 1970 with a BA in Philosophy from the University of Santa Clara and then entered St. Patrick's Seminary for theological studies. He was ordained a priest on 5-18-74 at St. Mary's Cathedral in San Francisco. His ministry took him to parishes in San Francisco and the peninsula as well as the North Bay where he lovingly cared for elderly nuns.



He completed his M.A. in Psychology in 1996 and a Ph.D. in Psychology in 1999 at the Wright Institute in Berkeley, California. Interning at McAuley Clinic at St. Mary's Hospital....working at Stanford Medical Center's Lucille Packard Children's Hospital on the children's oncology unit caring for both children and their families...offering pro bono work at UCSF's AIDS Health Project.....then into private practice as a licensed Clinical Psychologist in San Francisco where he continued to practice until his death.



From the beginning of his life and along the way....his artistic creative nature was infused in everything he did. He designed, merchandised....even owned his own business for a time...The Thomas Ervin Collection. And....the traveling we did....Israel, Egypt, Italy, China, Japan, Hong Kong....leading me into so many adventures along the way! Of course....how at home he was....a renaissance man in a renaissance world.....the people, the cultures, the art, and... the food...of course!



My one regret....we never got to Ireland....the land of Gramma's birth! How I would have enjoyed that....seeing where her life began!



In the end....in all areas of life that he ventured into.....he was a "helper". I would marvel at how he would minister to elderly nuns as a Priest....from brightening their altars with an amazing flower arrangement to holding their hand and making them smile in a dark time. In reading some patient entries on his website...his empathy, his guidance, his "help"....again resonates in how he impacted others in their time of need in his role as Doctor.



Having to write this obituary about my big brother, Tommy, breaks my heart honestly. I am the only person on the planet that knew him the longest. Throughout all our decades together....with many ups and downs between us as is normal with 2 hardheaded siblings....I knew through thick and thin he would always be there for me. As were my parents before him.....he was always trying to shelter and protect me. As much as I have balked about that very thing throughout the years....reminding him that I was a grownup who could take care of myself.....I miss that very thing now.



With his abrupt death and the inability to say good bye....I wanted this to be my very small gift to him. I wanted in some small way to show not only some of his amazing accomplishments, but that in the end....this renaissance man tried his whole life to serve others and he made a difference and he was appreciated and....he was enough!



As I say this final goodbye...with tears on my cheeks and sadness in my heart....this Irish proverb rings true.....



May the road rise to meet you

May the wind be always at your back

May the sun shine warm upon your face

And the rains fall soft upon your fields.



And....until we meet again.....May God hold you in the palm of His Hand!

Love, Donna





Due to the current Covid 19 pandemic there is no service planned at this time.





