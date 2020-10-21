Thomas Joseph EspinozaJuly 20, 1983 - October 16, 2020Thomas Joseph Espinoza passed away peacefully on October 16, 2020 with his wife and family by his side. Tom ("Snoze" as he was known to so many) was born in San Francisco on July 20, 1983. He was a proud alumnus of St. Cecilia's grammar school and St. Ignatius College Prep. ('02). He completed his education earning a JD from Golden Gate University School of Law.Tom is survived by his devoted wife Claire (Sullivan), his loving parents Richard and Mary Espinoza, his cherished siblings, Richard (Nancy), Lisa McKeon, and Kathy (Morgan) Lehto, his dear in-laws (and "out-laws") John and Kate Sullivan, Johnny (Caroline), Brent (Kristin), and Mary Kate (Kyle) Kamka.Tom was the best Uncle/friend/godparent to his posse of adoring nephews and nieces, Trip Espinoza, Sara and Kevin McKeon, Maya Lehto, Johnny, Avery, Kate, Keegan and Maeve Sullivan and Frank, Johnny and Ruth Kamka. No matter how old or young, Tom immediately captured the heart of every family member. However, to the children in the family, Tom was a larger-than-life hero. Each niece and nephew formed a unique relationship with Tom and simply idolized him. Christmas and birthdays will not be the same without him.Tom was a huge Niners, Giants and Warriors fan. He was a fixture at the 49er's tailgate party, first at Candlestick and now at Levi's Stadium (Blue Lot 1). He also had a great passion for Notre Dame football.Tom was a selfless kind and gentle soul, genuine and wise beyond his years. He was an avid reader and had a tremendous sense of humor. These were the traits that caused Tom to endear himself to so many people from all walks of his life. From his grammar school friends to his fellow SI and Golden Gate University alums, his longtime friends at the "Bus Stop" and the Olympic Club, and to his newest friends and coworkers at the San Francisco Adult Probation Department. Everyone who met Tom considered him to be a lifetime friend. To know Tom was to love him. Tom's laughter, smile and wisdom will live forever in the hearts of those who know him.Tom found his greatest joy in life through his relationship with Claire, the love of his life. They formed the perfect couple. Together they enjoyed family parties, sporting events, traveling, and being with friends. But for Claire and Tom nothing was better than just hanging out together. They faced their greatest challenge in fighting Tom's cancer together. Ironically, that diagnosis afforded them the opportunity to spend many wonderful days just enjoying each other's company and treasuring every moment that God gave them.The family would like to thank the Doctors, Nurses and Medical Staff at UCSF for the excellent and compassionate care they provided for Tom.Memorial gifts may be made to St. Ignatius College Prep. or the UCSF Helen Diller Comprehensive Cancer Center.Private services will be held with interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. A celebration of Tom's life will take place when it is safe for family and friends to gather.