Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Thomas Fernandez, Jr.

July 13, 1934 – April 22, 2019

Thomas Fernandez passed away peacefully on April 22, after an extended illness.
He was a loving and attentive son, husband, father, grandfather, and brother.
Tom is survived by and will be missed by his wife of 60 years, Joan, his brother Bob Fernandez, sister Nancy Self (Joel), his son, Anthony (Sally) their children; Thomas, Michael and Andrew, his daughter, Rachele O'Loane, (Phil) their children; Phoebe and Eloise and his daughter Suzanne Costelli and her children; Nicholas, Ryan and Claire.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday May 18, at 11:00 A.M. at Duggan's Serra Mortuary 500 Westlake Ave., Daly City.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to UCSF Weill Institute for Neurosciences.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from May 11 to May 13, 2019
