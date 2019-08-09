Home

More Obituaries for Thomas Fischer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Fischer

Thomas Fischer Obituary
Thomas H. Fischer

Tom Fischer was born 75 years ago today.
Sadly, he passed away much too soon on 27 Feb 2019 from a heart attack. Tom attended Capuchino HS in San Bruno (Class of '62) and SF State and resided in Pacifica. He was pre-deceased by his parents, Elizabeth and Arthur and is survived by his brother, Charles, two nephews, many cousins, and innumerable friends. Tom was passionate about Scandinavian folk dancing, baroque music, travel, and had an appreciation for craftsmanship. He had a sharp carpenter's eye and a keen interest in sharing his expertise. Goodnight, my brother, may flights of Angels sing thee to Thy Rest!
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 11, 2019
