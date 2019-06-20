San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Flowers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Flowers

Obituary Condolences

Thomas Flowers Obituary
Thomas Alfred Flowers

Tom passed away peacefully on June 15, 2019. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Stella. Proud and dedicated father of Tom Flowers Jr. (Vivien); supportive grandfather of Stacy (Brant), Brian (Sheena) and Nicole (Matt); adored great grandfather of Olivia, Emma, Brianna, Colton, Brandon and Travis; cherished uncle of Kevin (Elisa); loving great uncle of Zack (Kate) and Cameron. Tom is a veteran of the Korean War where he served in the Navy. He worked at the Federal Reserve Bank for 37 years. He will be dearly missed by his friends from the bowling alley and track.

We find great peace knowing that he is reunited with his soulmate.

logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Download Now