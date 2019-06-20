|
Thomas Alfred FlowersTom passed away peacefully on June 15, 2019. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Stella. Proud and dedicated father of Tom Flowers Jr. (Vivien); supportive grandfather of Stacy (Brant), Brian (Sheena) and Nicole (Matt); adored great grandfather of Olivia, Emma, Brianna, Colton, Brandon and Travis; cherished uncle of Kevin (Elisa); loving great uncle of Zack (Kate) and Cameron. Tom is a veteran of the Korean War where he served in the Navy. He worked at the Federal Reserve Bank for 37 years. He will be dearly missed by his friends from the bowling alley and track.
We find great peace knowing that he is reunited with his soulmate.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 25, 2019