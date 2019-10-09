Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
1:30 PM
Unity SF
240 Page St
San Francisco, CA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Gallegos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Gallegos


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Gallegos Obituary
Thomas Mario Gallegos

Jan 1, 1950 - Oct 8, 2019

Thomas M. Gallegos passed away on October 8th in San Francisco. Tom was a San Francisco native, residing in the twin peaks neighborhood nearly his entire life. He graduated from Sacred Heart Prep in 1968, and began his service in the U.S. Coast Guard that same year. In 1974, he joined the SF Fire Department, and retired as a captain in 2004. He was married for 30 years to Christine O'Brien, with whom he has two daughters: Nicole A. Gallegos (David) and Danielle M. Gallegos. He is predeceased by his mother Balbina (Medrano) Gallegos and his father, Thomas Gallegos Jr. He is survived by his two sisters, Pauline Coutroulis (Peter) and Angela Senseney (Peter), his daughters, his four grandchildren, Anissa, Bay, Jayden, and Julianna, his niece, nephew, and many cousins and friends. He will be greatly missed by all. Friends and family are welcome to join us on Sunday, October 13th at Unity SF, 240 Page St San Francisco at 1:30pm for a service in celebration of his life.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.