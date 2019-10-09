|
Thomas Mario Gallegos
Jan 1, 1950 - Oct 8, 2019Thomas M. Gallegos passed away on October 8th in San Francisco. Tom was a San Francisco native, residing in the twin peaks neighborhood nearly his entire life. He graduated from Sacred Heart Prep in 1968, and began his service in the U.S. Coast Guard that same year. In 1974, he joined the SF Fire Department, and retired as a captain in 2004. He was married for 30 years to Christine O'Brien, with whom he has two daughters: Nicole A. Gallegos (David) and Danielle M. Gallegos. He is predeceased by his mother Balbina (Medrano) Gallegos and his father, Thomas Gallegos Jr. He is survived by his two sisters, Pauline Coutroulis (Peter) and Angela Senseney (Peter), his daughters, his four grandchildren, Anissa, Bay, Jayden, and Julianna, his niece, nephew, and many cousins and friends. He will be greatly missed by all. Friends and family are welcome to join us on Sunday, October 13th at Unity SF, 240 Page St San Francisco at 1:30pm for a service in celebration of his life.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 10, 2019