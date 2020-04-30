Thomas Raymond Halligan 12/5/1927-4/24/2020Born in 1927 to Margaret Clare (Lowry) and John Emmet Halligan in Albion, Nebraska, Tom was one of three brothers and a sister (John (Jack), Rita, Robert (Bob), and James (Jim)) and was the last surviving member of his immediate family. Tom is survived by his wife, Marlene, three sons and a daughter (Tom (Debi), Dennis, Joanne O'Meara (Bob), and Will (Katy)) and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. The family would like to extend our sincerest gratitude and thanks to everyone who supported Tom in his battle with pulmonary fibrosis.
When Tom was a young boy, the family moved from Nebraska to the Mission District in San Francisco in the early 1930s where Tom lived his formative and fiery years as a young Irishman. Tom went to Mission Dolores and St. James High School (now Riordan) and found his first job unloading boxcars when he was 12. The money he earned was used to help his family during the depression and World War II.
Following high school, Tom joined the Marines on July 4, 1945 at the age of 17 and served until he was honorably discharged in 1946. In 1947, Tom became an electrician in IBEW Local 6 which began a 70 year plus association with the union. As an electrician, Tom led teams on many notable construction projects throughout San Francisco and Alaska including BART, Sutro Tower, Bank of America building, Palace of Fine Arts, the Civic Center and most notably the Alaska pipeline during the mid 1970s. He retired in 1990 and enjoyed 30 years of active retirement with friends and family.
Tom enjoyed golfing and traveling with his wife and many friends. From 1956 to 1960, with help from family and friends, Tom built a cabin on Cobb Mountain, where he loved to socialize, play golf, and read a good western (and bad ones too). Tom and Marlene, along with many of their friends from the days Tom went to school in San Francisco, came together annually for a white elephant fundraiser to support St. Anthony's kitchen in San Francisco. Tom also enjoyed hunting with his sons, nephews and grandsons.
With the current restrictions on social gatherings, a celebration of life will be scheduled at a later time. Please contact Tom's daughter Joanne at jmomeara@yahoo.com for updates on the celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Mission Hospice and Home Care (www.MissionHospice.org) and the American Lung Association. RIP TRH.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020.