Thomas Harvey

Thomas D. Harvey, Jr.January 12, 1945 - August 24, 2020A native San Franciscan, Tom died in the city he loved on August 24, 2020, at the age of 75. Tom was born January 12, 1945 to the late Thomas D. Harvey and Agnes E. Harvey (nee O'Connell). Loving husband to Barbara J. Harvey for 48 years. Beloved father to Robin E. Grochol, Lauren M. Firebaugh, Thomas D. Harvey III, and his adored Kristen E. Harvey. Father in-law to Stephen Grochol, Colleen Harvey, and Vanessa Harvey. Grandfather to Ryan and Reese Grochol; Margaret, Thomas, Anne, and Bridget Harvey; and Finley and Abigail Firebaugh. Dear brother to Joan Polan, Jeanne Shore, Andrea Olivieri, and the late David Harvey. Brother in-law to William Shore, John Olivieri, Robert Pearson (Linda), and the late Daniel Polan.Tom attended Saint Emydius Grammar School and Archbishop Riordan High School (Class of 1962). After graduation, he joined the National Guard Reserves. Upon completion of service, he moved to Canada for three years where he served the less fortunate, returning home in 1969 after learning of his younger brother David's critical injury. Tom attended night school until he graduated from San Francisco State University earning a Bachelor Degree in Business, with an emphasis in Real Estate.Starting when he was just 16 years old, he began working part-time for his father at Thomas D. Harvey, Realtor on 22nd Street, where the office was originally located. The office later moved to the corner of Valencia and Hill Streets in the early 1960s. It was this office that would become such a significant part of his life.He was a member of the San Francisco Association of Realtors, served as a Director on the San Francisco and California Real Estate Boards, and was a lifetime member of the Benevolent Protective Order of Elks Lodge No. #3.Tom had an infectious laugh and a sense of humor like no other. He could play the accordion, which he said he learned with his cousins, Tommy Walsh and Billy Harvey. He enjoyed lunches and dinners at his favorite haunts: Joe's Fish Grotto, the Granada, the Double Play, the Italian-American Club, and the Bonanza, oftentimes with his nephew, Tim Shore. He was a great person to seek advice from as he had encyclopedic knowledge on many of life's important topics.He had great love for "the office" on Valencia Street, virtually unchanged since 1962, where he worked with his father. A dedicated Cadillac owner for decades, he would drive to the office daily, visit with neighborhood friends (including Leda Loeffler, Berta Wagner, Manuel Ponce, and Don the Mailman), listen to opera music on full blast, and smoke his pipe. This was heaven on earth to him. But Tom was happiest when he was surrounded by his entire family. He loved them all so much.He was one of a kind, one of the smartest people you could ever meet, and he will be greatly missed by many.Private services will be held with committal at Holy Cross Cemetery.